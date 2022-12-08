Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ) Shares Down 0.7%

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ – Get Rating) shares were down 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.81 and last traded at $19.81. Approximately 2,194 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.95.

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ – Get Rating) by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

