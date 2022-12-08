Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSFM) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSFM – Get Rating) fell 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.95 and last traded at $21.95. 4,684 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 4,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.13.

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSFM. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 361,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after buying an additional 20,358 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF in the third quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.