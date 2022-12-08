Pacific Drilling (OTCMKTS:PACDQ) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.04

Pacific Drilling S.A. (OTCMKTS:PACDQ – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.05. Pacific Drilling shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 1,917,900 shares changing hands.
Pacific Drilling Stock Down 15.2 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04.
Pacific Drilling Company Profile
Pacific Drilling SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor in the United States, Nigeria, and internationally. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company contracts its fleet of rigs to drill wells for its customers. It has a fleet of seven drillships.
