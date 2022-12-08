PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Shares Up 7.1%

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.40 and last traded at $24.02. 57,743 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,041,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PD. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of PagerDuty to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.04.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

PagerDuty Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.66.

Insider Transactions at PagerDuty

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagerDuty

In related news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $32,075.10. Following the sale, the executive now owns 429,194 shares in the company, valued at $10,107,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $32,075.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 429,194 shares in the company, valued at $10,107,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $501,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 418,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,497,856.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,689 shares of company stock worth $890,298 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.