Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Trading Down 2.8%

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) shares were down 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $158.73 and last traded at $160.07. Approximately 36,981 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,575,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.69.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PANW. Barclays increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $201.67 to $213.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.92.
Palo Alto Networks Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.81.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.6% during the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 570 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 7.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 292 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% during the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 594 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Palo Alto Networks
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
