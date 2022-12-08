Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires New Shares in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 228.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on DAR. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.60.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

About Darling Ingredients

DAR stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,201. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.24 and its 200-day moving average is $71.90. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.71 and a 1 year high of $87.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

