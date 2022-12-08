Paloma Partners Management Co Boosts Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 1,320.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,331 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $5,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,681,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,088,482,000 after buying an additional 1,517,624 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 572.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,382,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,545 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,679,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,763,898,000 after purchasing an additional 925,807 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,662,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,426,000 after acquiring an additional 677,374 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,233,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,682,000 after acquiring an additional 605,331 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ES traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $83.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,425. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $70.54 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The company has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.82.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.