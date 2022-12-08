Paloma Partners Management Co Boosts Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 510.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,246 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 59,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Accenture by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 171,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,813,000 after purchasing an additional 103,824 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Accenture by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 69,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Accenture by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,123,933,000 after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture by 24,082.0% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 420,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 418,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total transaction of $152,238.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,320 shares in the company, valued at $10,218,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.60.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $2.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $289.67. 3,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,745. The stock has a market cap of $182.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $277.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.20. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.95 and a 12-month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

