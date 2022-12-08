Paloma Partners Management Co Buys 103,704 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 566.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 122,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,704 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corvex Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,576,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 17.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,179,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $494,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,439 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 99.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,410,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,575 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the second quarter valued at about $49,995,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 55.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,852,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,372,000 after acquiring an additional 659,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MDU shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

NYSE MDU traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,927. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.26 and a 200 day moving average of $28.71. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $32.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.41%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

