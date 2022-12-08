Paloma Partners Management Co Buys 40,347 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 268.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,347 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Fastenal by 78.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 53.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 33.5% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 27.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.69. 11,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,982,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.22. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $64.75.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on FAST. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts bought 5,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,445.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,929 shares in the company, valued at $13,532,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts bought 5,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at $300,445.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 12,440 shares of company stock worth $606,870 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.