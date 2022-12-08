Paloma Partners Management Co Buys Shares of 106,400 Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 106,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 49,206,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,918,000 after buying an additional 20,618,487 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,452,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,496,000 after buying an additional 650,715 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 30,784,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,162,000 after buying an additional 625,326 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,027,000 after buying an additional 1,631,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,258,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,523,000 after buying an additional 639,879 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of ELAN traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,852,828. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.56 and a 200 day moving average of $16.78. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.91. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $29.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 7,500 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,399.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Rajeev A. Modi acquired 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,157 shares in the company, valued at $613,239.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $99,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,399.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 64,200 shares of company stock worth $938,930 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ELAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.