Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $1.43 Million Investment in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BILL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Bill.com by 17.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 333,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,566,000 after acquiring an additional 49,200 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Bill.com in the first quarter worth about $3,543,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BILL. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bill.com to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bill.com from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.10.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,093,712.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,356,490.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,093,712.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,356,490.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $1,087,122.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,678,662.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,873 shares of company stock valued at $11,969,781. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BILL stock traded up $7.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.06. 9,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.50. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.87 and a twelve month high of $269.48.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 44.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.26 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

