Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $2.37 Million Investment in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter valued at $1,940,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,455,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9,919.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 15,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 15,672 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 550.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,278,000 after purchasing an additional 85,708 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 37.8% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 49,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 13,495 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLT traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $186.77. 1,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,311. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.69 and a 52-week high of $265.30.

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total value of $308,041.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,265. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FLT shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $298.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.08.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

