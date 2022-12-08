Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New Investment in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 87,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Valvoline by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,356,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,738,000 after buying an additional 622,194 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,329,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,916,000 after purchasing an additional 193,228 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,100,000 after purchasing an additional 115,558 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,449,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,865,000 after purchasing an additional 74,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,292,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,353,000 after purchasing an additional 149,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

Valvoline Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $320,504.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,176.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $164,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,114.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $320,504.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at $526,176.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,786 shares of company stock valued at $514,611 in the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VVV traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,145. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.37.

Valvoline Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.19%.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Featured Articles

