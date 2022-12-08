Paloma Partners Management Co Reduces Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,619 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,135,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,495,000 after purchasing an additional 125,589 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 8.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,299 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 20.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,731 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 25.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,002,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,310 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,386,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,198,000 after acquiring an additional 20,174 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dollar General Trading Down 0.5 %

DG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.29.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $247.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,842. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $247.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.71. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $55.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.38.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

