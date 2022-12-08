Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 2,903 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,903 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Humana in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 42.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total value of $5,095,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,612,919.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,161 shares of company stock worth $16,994,804. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Up 0.1 %

Humana Announces Dividend

HUM traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $549.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,010. The company has a market capitalization of $69.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $527.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $492.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $571.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $514.00 to $576.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.00.

Humana Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.