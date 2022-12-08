Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$39.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Paramount Resources Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of POU opened at C$27.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$29.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of C$20.05 and a 12-month high of C$40.73.

Paramount Resources Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Paramount Resources

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.41%.

In other Paramount Resources news, Director Robert M. Macdonald sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.43, for a total transaction of C$38,356.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$506,188.50.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Featured Stories

