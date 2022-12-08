Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS) CEO Thomas G. Wiggans Acquires 12,500 Shares of Stock

Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS – Get Rating) CEO Thomas G. Wiggans acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.09 per share, for a total transaction of $13,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
PRDS stock opened at $1.11 on Thursday. Pardes Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $17.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.78.
Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Pardes Biosciences from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.
Pardes Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening disease. Its lead candidate is the PBI-0451 that is in clinical development stage to treat and prevent severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infections and associated diseases.
