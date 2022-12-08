Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS) CEO Thomas G. Wiggans Acquires 12,500 Shares of Stock

Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDSGet Rating) CEO Thomas G. Wiggans acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.09 per share, for a total transaction of $13,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Pardes Biosciences Price Performance

PRDS stock opened at $1.11 on Thursday. Pardes Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $17.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Pardes Biosciences from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Institutional Trading of Pardes Biosciences

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRDS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pardes Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pardes Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pardes Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pardes Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pardes Biosciences by 15,676.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 23,514 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pardes Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Pardes Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening disease. Its lead candidate is the PBI-0451 that is in clinical development stage to treat and prevent severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infections and associated diseases.

See Also

