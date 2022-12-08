Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS) CEO Thomas G. Wiggans Acquires 12,500 Shares of Stock

Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS – Get Rating) CEO Thomas G. Wiggans acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.09 per share, for a total transaction of $13,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Pardes Biosciences Price Performance

PRDS stock opened at $1.11 on Thursday. Pardes Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $17.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Pardes Biosciences from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Institutional Trading of Pardes Biosciences

About Pardes Biosciences

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRDS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pardes Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pardes Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pardes Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pardes Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pardes Biosciences by 15,676.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 23,514 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pardes Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening disease. Its lead candidate is the PBI-0451 that is in clinical development stage to treat and prevent severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infections and associated diseases.

