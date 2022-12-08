Park West Asset Management LLC Acquires 53,000 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,750 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Workday accounts for 1.8% of Park West Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Park West Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Workday worth $32,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Workday by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Workday by 42.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Crow s Nest Holdings LP lifted its position in shares of Workday by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 402,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,139,000 after buying an additional 117,300 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of Workday by 276.3% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 37,839 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 27,783 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 113,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,828,000 after acquiring an additional 39,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Workday Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $167.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,872. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $285.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.20 and its 200-day moving average is $154.24. The stock has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on WDAY. Loop Capital lowered shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Workday from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Workday in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total transaction of $16,014,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 221 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $34,988.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,321,429.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total value of $16,014,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,974 shares of company stock valued at $19,605,109 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

