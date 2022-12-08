Park West Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,139,984 Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,139,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,787,000. Shoals Technologies Group accounts for about 1.1% of Park West Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Park West Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Shoals Technologies Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Shoals Technologies Group

In other news, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 564,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $12,123,421.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 564,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $12,123,421.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 65,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $1,964,339.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,639 shares in the company, valued at $18,024,932.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 640,710 shares of company stock valued at $14,348,505 over the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHLS stock traded up $1.32 on Thursday, reaching $24.56. The company had a trading volume of 12,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,081,255. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.86 and its 200 day moving average is $21.81. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.25 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.13, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.60. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $32.43.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHLS. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $37.50 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shoals Technologies Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.