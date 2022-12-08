Park West Asset Management LLC Buys 300,000 Shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE)

Park West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,300,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric were worth $8,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $299,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 369.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,731,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,221 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 45.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 335,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 105,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 133.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 195,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 112,024 shares during the period.

Shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.26. 197,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,796,060. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1.86. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Separately, Benchmark downgraded Faraday Future Intelligent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

