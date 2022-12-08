Park West Asset Management LLC Invests $86,000 in Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN)

Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 75,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Park West Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Angion Biomedica as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Angion Biomedica in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica in the second quarter worth $209,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Angion Biomedica by 17.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Angion Biomedica by 16.7% in the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. 22.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ANGN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.86. The company had a trading volume of 31,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,887. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.12. Angion Biomedica Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $3.71.

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3070, an oral tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor in development as a treatment for fibrotic diseases, primarily in the kidney and lung.

