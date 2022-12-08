Parkland (TSE:PKI) Shares Up 3.8%

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$28.92 and last traded at C$28.76. 106,712 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 492,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.70.
PKI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. CIBC decreased their target price on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.80.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.12 billion and a PE ratio of 16.49.
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.
