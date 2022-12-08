Parkwood LLC Acquires 1,546 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,080 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 66,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,451,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,162 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $784,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 183.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 103,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 67,157 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 514,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,276,000 after purchasing an additional 13,158 shares during the period. 33.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UBS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,990. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average is $16.48. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $21.49.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 12.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 22.50 to CHF 22 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 20.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 18.50 to CHF 20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.82.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

