Parkwood LLC Acquires New Shares in ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ROCAR)

Parkwood LLC bought a new position in ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ROCAR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 263,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. ROC Energy Acquisition makes up about 0.9% of Parkwood LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ROC Energy Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition by 30.4% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,232,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 287,265 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in ROC Energy Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

ROC Energy Acquisition Stock Performance

ROC Energy Acquisition stock opened at $0.07 on Thursday. ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.10.

