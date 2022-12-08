Parkwood LLC Acquires Shares of 627,000 Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FXCOR)

Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FXCOR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 627,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000. Financial Strategies Acquisition comprises about 2.2% of Parkwood LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Separately, Clear Street LLC raised its stake in Financial Strategies Acquisition by 2,891.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 720,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 696,884 shares during the last quarter.

Get Financial Strategies Acquisition alerts:

Financial Strategies Acquisition Price Performance

FXCOR remained flat at $0.06 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06. Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.28.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FXCOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Strategies Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Strategies Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.