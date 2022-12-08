Parkwood LLC Buys Shares of 45,958 Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 45,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in Sanofi by 62.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,272,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328,799 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 276.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,271 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Sanofi by 14.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,051,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,434 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sanofi by 1,744.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 967,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,406,000 after purchasing an additional 915,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,487,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,435,000 after buying an additional 503,452 shares during the last quarter. 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($94.74) to €85.00 ($89.47) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. TheStreet upgraded Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Sanofi from €105.00 ($110.53) to €85.00 ($89.47) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Sanofi stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.96. 12,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,683,859. The company has a market cap of $119.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

