Parkwood LLC Has $127,000 Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Parkwood LLC reduced its position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,540 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Belden worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Belden by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,398,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,704,000 after purchasing an additional 48,838 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Belden by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,314,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,282,000 after acquiring an additional 25,877 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Belden by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,462,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,906,000 after acquiring an additional 102,396 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Belden by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,434,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Belden by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,388,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,912,000 after acquiring an additional 7,963 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Belden alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $79,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,710.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Belden Price Performance

BDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Belden from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Belden from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Belden in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Belden in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Belden has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of Belden stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.35. 933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.54. Belden Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.89 and a 1-year high of $82.83. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.53.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $670.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.29 million. Belden had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 5.53%. Belden’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.21%.

Belden Profile

(Get Rating)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.