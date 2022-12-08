Parkwood LLC Invests $150,000 in Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAKR)

Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAKR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth $57,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Technology Acquisition in the second quarter worth $53,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Aurora Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth $72,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aurora Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Technology Acquisition in the second quarter worth $76,000.

NASDAQ:ATAKR remained flat at $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08. Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.25.

