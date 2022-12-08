Parkwood LLC Invests $56,000 in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 55,914 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 112,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 13,114 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,237,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,760,000 after acquiring an additional 115,519 shares during the period. Fairholme Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairholme Capital Management LLC now owns 3,224,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $83,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 311,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 14,663 shares during the period. 27.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of EPD traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.23. 10,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,318,876. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $28.65. The firm has a market cap of $52.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average of $25.55.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.44.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

