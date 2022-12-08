Parkwood LLC Makes New $1.75 Million Investment in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Rating) (TSE:URE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,750,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,000. Ur-Energy comprises approximately 6.1% of Parkwood LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Parkwood LLC owned about 0.80% of Ur-Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ur-Energy by 8.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 169,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 13,870 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 131,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 56,482 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 89,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 23,705 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,983,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC lifted its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 2,506,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 234,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URG stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.16. 8,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,075,958. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $1.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.29. The firm has a market cap of $258.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 1.37.

Ur-Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:URG Get Rating ) (TSE:URE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts expect that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Ur-Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 48,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

