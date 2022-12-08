Parkwood LLC Makes New $39,000 Investment in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Parkwood LLC bought a new position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 39,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Parkwood LLC owned 0.05% of Appian as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Appian by 39.9% during the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,328,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,420,000 after buying an additional 2,375,584 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,825,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in Appian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Appian by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Appian in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,317. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.63. Appian Co. has a 52 week low of $33.02 and a 52 week high of $74.43.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $117.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.11 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 53.25% and a negative net margin of 31.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APPN. Truist Financial cut their target price on Appian from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Appian from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Appian from $71.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Appian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.13.

In other Appian news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $115,893.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,382 shares in the company, valued at $5,946,926.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $115,893.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,946,926.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 60,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.85 per share, with a total value of $3,035,865.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,389,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,192,547.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 257,731 shares of company stock valued at $10,784,035 and have sold 7,786 shares valued at $275,579. 43.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

