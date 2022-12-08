Parkwood LLC Makes New Investment in Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAR)

Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 400,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000. Alpha Star Acquisition comprises about 1.4% of Parkwood LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Alpha Star Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ALSAR stock remained flat at $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday. Alpha Star Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.12.

