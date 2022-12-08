Parkwood LLC Purchases New Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 71,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Wealth Management grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 10.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.67. The company had a trading volume of 8,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,636,199. The company has a market cap of $157.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.77 and a 200-day moving average of $95.81. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 90.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

