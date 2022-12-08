Parkwood LLC Purchases Shares of 59,302 Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 59,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 193.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.47.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $128,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,266.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $128,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,266.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $532,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,214,150.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,890 shares of company stock worth $2,083,382 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEM traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.56. 56,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,048,005. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.80 and a 200-day moving average of $49.69.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.60%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

