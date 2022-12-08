Parkwood LLC Takes $168,000 Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 167,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 295.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 20,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

TTE stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,982. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $62.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.28.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $69.04 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 8.67%. On average, analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.529 per share. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TTE shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TotalEnergies from €66.00 ($69.47) to €68.00 ($71.58) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Erste Group Bank downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($57.79) to €60.00 ($63.16) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($61.05) to €65.00 ($68.42) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

About TotalEnergies

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Featured Stories

