Patient Capital Management LLC Buys 100,000 Shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Patient Capital Management LLC grew its position in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 906,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Quotient Technology worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QUOT. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Quotient Technology by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 112,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 645,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Quotient Technology by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 200,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

Quotient Technology Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of QUOT stock opened at $3.14 on Thursday. Quotient Technology Inc. has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $7.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.85.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Quotient Technology news, Director Andrew J. Gessow bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 385,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,345.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Quotient Technology news, President Scott David Raskin sold 25,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $80,334.41. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,167,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,631,195.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 385,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,345.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QUOT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Quotient Technology from $4.00 to $2.90 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Quotient Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Quotient Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Quotient Promotions platform offers digital paperless, print promotion, and cash back rebates, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.