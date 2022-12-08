Patient Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Patient Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650,050 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 253,950 shares during the quarter. ADT makes up 1.8% of Patient Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Patient Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of ADT worth $3,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ADT during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ADT during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of ADT during the second quarter worth about $70,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ADT opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. ADT Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $9.82.

ADT Dividend Announcement

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The security and automation business reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.66%. ADT’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -350.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADT. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of ADT in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

ADT Profile

(Get Rating)

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

See Also

