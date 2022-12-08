Patient Capital Management LLC Has $14.12 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Patient Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 6.3% of Patient Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Patient Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $14,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 12,333,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,402,114,000 after purchasing an additional 413,600 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,150,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,321,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,453 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,363,357,000. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,480,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $813,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,714,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $621,762,000 after buying an additional 1,585,422 shares during the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of BABA stock opened at $92.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $138.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.01, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alibaba Group Profile

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BABA. UBS Group cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. HSBC cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.42.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

