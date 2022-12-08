Patient Capital Management LLC Has $6.08 Million Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Patient Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 29,100 shares during the period. General Motors comprises about 2.7% of Patient Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Patient Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $6,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 36,255 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 30,118 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of General Motors to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.74.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $37.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.63. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The firm has a market cap of $53.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.36. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.10%.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.