Patient Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Patient Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,150 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,350 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for 2.0% of Patient Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Patient Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 176.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,957,362.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,267 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,206. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Uber Technologies stock opened at $26.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.74. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $45.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.