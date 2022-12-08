Patriot One Technologies (OTCMKTS:PTOTF) Shares Down 1.1%

Patriot One Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOTF – Get Rating) shares were down 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 134,470 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 114,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.36.

Patriot One Technologies Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of threat detection solutions worldwide. It operates through Patriot and Xtract segments. The Patriot segment develops and commercializes a platform of artificial intelligence (AI) powered threat detection technologies.

