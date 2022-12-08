Pavadi Capital LLC Buys 8,302 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Pavadi Capital LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,133 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,302 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises 4.4% of Pavadi Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Pavadi Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 17.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,934,465,000 after buying an additional 8,531,311 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in CVS Health by 38.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,680,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $899,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,382 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,321,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,740 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $262,167,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in CVS Health by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,997,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.84.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $102.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $134.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.09. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

