Pavadi Capital LLC Has $6.14 Million Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Pavadi Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares during the period. Quest Diagnostics comprises approximately 5.6% of Pavadi Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pavadi Capital LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $6,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at about $591,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 17.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 12.8% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 30,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 3.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 807,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $107,333,000 after purchasing an additional 29,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 147.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of DGX opened at $149.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.40 and a 1-year high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 21.36%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $246,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,953,092.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $308,812.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,682,722.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $246,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,953,092.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,287 shares of company stock worth $9,172,100 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.50.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.