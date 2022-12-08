Pavadi Capital LLC Purchases 16,468 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Pavadi Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,468 shares during the period. DENTSPLY SIRONA makes up approximately 3.4% of Pavadi Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Pavadi Capital LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 97.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 699.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

XRAY opened at $29.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.50. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $58.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day moving average is $33.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.92.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.18). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XRAY. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.70.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

