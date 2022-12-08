PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) Director Michael J. Glennon Buys 62,000 Shares of Stock

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) Director Michael J. Glennon bought 62,000 shares of PAVmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $42,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,780. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PAVmed Price Performance

Shares of PAVM opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.09. PAVmed Inc. has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $3.66.

Get PAVmed alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $8.25 target price on shares of PAVmed in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of PAVmed from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PAVmed Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PAVmed by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,700,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 236,448 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PAVmed by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of PAVmed by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 37,724 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of PAVmed by 777.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 36,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAVmed during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE); and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PAVmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAVmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.