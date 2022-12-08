PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) Director Michael J. Glennon Buys 62,000 Shares of Stock

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) Director Michael J. Glennon bought 62,000 shares of PAVmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $42,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,780. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of PAVM opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.09. PAVmed Inc. has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $3.66.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $8.25 target price on shares of PAVmed in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of PAVmed from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.
PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE); and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay.
