PAX Gold Reaches Market Cap of $581.50 Million (PAXG)

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. PAX Gold has a market cap of $581.50 million and approximately $358,190.47 worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAX Gold token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,788.07 or 0.10379931 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $945.63 or 0.05500572 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.87 or 0.00510066 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,251.97 or 0.30488157 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAX Gold was first traded on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 325,209 tokens. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold.PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars.On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

