PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Down 4.2%

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $63.60 and last traded at $63.61. 36,170 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 789,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PDC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.44.

In other PDC Energy news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $60,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,804,649.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other PDC Energy news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $60,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,804,649.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $149,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,409,388.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,839 shares of company stock valued at $4,883,196. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,364 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in PDC Energy by 118.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,436 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 8,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. 96.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

