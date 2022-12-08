Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $15.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PEB. BMO Capital Markets lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.08.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $15.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.76. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $26.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average is $17.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.85%.

In related news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $58,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,073.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $77,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,902.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $58,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,073.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter valued at about $1,342,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 271,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 48,618 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 236,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter valued at about $5,618,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 156.4% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 83,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 50,917 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

