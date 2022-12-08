Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1614 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Pembina Pipeline has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years. Pembina Pipeline has a payout ratio of 89.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to earn $2.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.3%.

Shares of PBA stock opened at $34.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.38 and its 200-day moving average is $35.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.26. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of $28.90 and a 52 week high of $42.74.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,783,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $600,818,000 after buying an additional 641,772 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 36.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,648,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,686,000 after buying an additional 1,499,309 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 403.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,229,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,832,000 after buying an additional 1,786,692 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,742,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,538,000 after buying an additional 76,232 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at about $35,692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PBA. TheStreet upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.14.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

